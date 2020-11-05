China to crack down on apps containing illegal content

China's top Internet regulator on Thursday launched a 45-day campaign to crack down on mobile apps that contain illegal content, including pornography, violence and false ad.

China's top Internet regulator on Thursday launched a 45-day campaign to crack down on mobile apps that contain illegal content, including pornography, violence and false advertisement.

Apps providing illegal services that infringe on the legitimate rights and interests of users and have negative influence on minors were also targeted, according to the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC). Such services include gambling and fraud.

The CAC will take necessary measures such as shutting down apps that contain illegal content.

It urged Internet companies to strictly abide by laws and regulations, and welcomed the public to report such violations.