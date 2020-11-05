Hong Kong police launches national security hotline

Hong Kong police launched a hotline on Thursday inviting residents to report breaches of the national security law in Hong Kong via various channels such as WeChat and e-mail.

The hotline only accepts non-emergency reports on national security matters in the form of information, photographs, audio or video and does not answer or reply phone calls, according to a post on the force's social media page.

The police said informants' personal information will not be collected or disclosed to third parties and will be processed in accordance with the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance.