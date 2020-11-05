News / Nation

Entry restrictions for relevant foreigners 'reasonable': FM spokesperson

Temporary suspension of entry into China for foreign nationals in relevant countries is reasonable and consistent with international customary practices due to the evolving COVID-19 situation, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Thursday.

Wang made the remarks at a press briefing in response to a query about China's adjustment of entry restrictions for British and Belgian personnel. According to the notices issued by the relevant Chinese embassies, non-Chinese nationals in the aforementioned countries holding visas or residence permits are temporarily not allowed entry into China.

The notices have clearly stated that it is a temporary response necessitated by the current situation of COVID-19, said Wang.

"Learning from other countries' practices and taking into consideration the evolving epidemic situation, we have adjusted measures concerning pertinent travelers to China," he said, adding that such adjustment is reasonable and legitimate move consistent with international customary practices.

Wang said the relevant Chinese embassies would issue timely notices in accordance with the evolving situation.

Source: Xinhua
