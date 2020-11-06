Beijing adds 10,000 shared parking spots

As of October-end, Beijing had created more than 10,000 shared parking spots this year, local authorities said.

The parking spots are located in the main districts of the city and shared according to staggered hours, according to the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport.

The city has also built new parking facilities and designated vacant public spaces as parking spots for nearby residents.

A database of parking facilities has been set up to provide references for new planning and construction.

Beijing will continue to improve its shared-parking project, and plans to conduct a comprehensive survey involving parking facility registration, said the commission, vowing to promote dynamic and static data access and shared-parking facilities in public parking lots.