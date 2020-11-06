News / Nation

Hairy crab harvest festival underway in Huzhou

The event kicked off at Yanglou Village in Huzhou on Thursday and a light-hearted hairy crab competition was held to crown a crab "king and queen."
Ti Gong

A farmer displays prize-winning crabs. 

Ti Gong

A hairy crab is measured as part of a light-hearted contest.

Huzhou City, in neighboring Zhejiang Province, is luring Shanghai tourists with its Taihu Lake hairy crab harvest festival.

The festival kicked off at Yanglou Village in Huzhou on Thursday and a fun hairy crab competition was held with a crab "king and queen" selected based on their appearance and flavor. The event will last till the end of this year. 

The festival, hosted by the management committee of South Taihu Lake High-tech Industrial Park, is underway at a 60-mu (4-hectare) flower sea in full bloom. It also features bazaars with agricultural products and local specialties.

The South Taihu Lake High-tech Industrial Park is creating a demonstration scenic countryside lake belt as part of a rural vitalization project.

The management committee said it will beef up cooperation with Shanghai to develop its countryside tourism projects and promotion to attract Shanghai tourists.

