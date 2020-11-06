Chinese mainland reports 36 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

China's National Health Commission said on Friday that it received reports of 36 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Thursday.

China's National Health Commission said on Friday that it received reports of 36 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, including six that were domestically transmitted and 30 imported.

The six domestically transmitted cases were reported in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the commission said in its daily report.

Of the new imported cases, 15 were reported in Shanghai, three in Guangdong, two each in Tianjin, Inner Mongolia, Fujian and Sichuan, and one each in Shanxi, Liaoning, Zhejiang and Yunnan, it said.

Twenty-three new suspected COVID-19 cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai Thursday. No new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

By the end of Thursday, a total of 3,510 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 3,171 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 339 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 86,151. Of them, 419 patients were still being treated, including nine in severe condition.

Altogether 81,098 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were 26 suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 16,476 close contacts were still under medical observation after 628 were discharged Thursday, according to the commission.