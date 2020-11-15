News / Nation

Chinese premier urges further cooperation, sustainable development to counter challenges amid COVID-19

Xinhua
  13:03 UTC+8, 2020-11-15       0
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Saturday called for solidarity, the focus on development and cooperation to join hands in countering the challenges amid the ravaging COVID-19.
Xinhua
  13:03 UTC+8, 2020-11-15       0
Chinese premier urges further cooperation, sustainable development to counter challenges amid COVID-19
Xinhua

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the 15th East Asia Summit via video link at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 14, 2020.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Saturday called for solidarity, the focus on development and expanded cooperation to join hands in countering the challenges amid the ravaging COVID-19.

That came as Li addressed the virtually-held 15th East Asia Summit chaired by Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Noting pursuing peace and development and promoting cooperation represent the overriding trend of the times amid challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, Li said all parties should "stay united, focus on development, expand cooperation and join hands in prevailing over difficulties."

Hailing the balanced efforts of the summit over the past 15 years in advancing political and security cooperation as well as economic and social development, the premier made three proposals in terms of crisis response and cooperation facilitation.

First, Li called for solidarity in fighting the pandemic and improving the public health capacity, urging greater contribution of the summit in promoting vaccine accessibility and affordability. China supports the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) putting in place contingency medical supplies reserves, Li said.

Second, Li said the summit should strengthen policy coordination to forge the joint force of economic recovery, urging a regional network of "fast lanes" of personnel exchanges and "green lanes" of logistics to ensure the stable and smooth running of industrial and supply chains.

Third, the premier called on all parties to engage in pragmatic cooperation to enhance the capacity of sustainable development, pledging China's further efforts in climate change, anti-terrorism, cyber security and other areas of cooperation.

Pertaining to the issue of South China Sea, Li said China is firmly resolved in safeguarding the region's peace and stability, vowing China's endeavor in upholding the rule of law on the international stage, and working with the ASEAN countries to fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea and steadily advance the Code of Conduct consultations.

Acclaiming the positive role of the summit in promoting regional peace, stability and prosperity, the participating leaders urged concerted efforts in fighting the pandemic and improving the resilience of public health. They also voiced support to the ASEAN playing the central role of the summit, and the steps of facilitating cross-border trade and interconnectivity to promote economic recovery in the post-pandemic era.

The meeting was also attended by the leaders of 10 ASEAN countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Republic of Korea (ROK) President Moon Jae-in, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien. 

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     