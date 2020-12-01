Chinese mainland reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

China's National Health Commission said on Tuesday that it received reports of 12 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Monday.

China's National Health Commission said on Tuesday that it received reports of 12 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Monday: four domestically transmitted cases and eight imported ones.

All the domestically transmitted cases were reported in Inner Mongolia, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Monday, the commission said.

A total of 12 COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday.

By the end of Monday, a total of 3,866 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,621 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 245 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 86,542 by Monday, including 277 patients still receiving treatment, eight of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 81,631 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died of the virus, according to the commission.

There were six suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Monday, and 7,147 close contacts remained under medical observation.