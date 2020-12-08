'Curtain incident' owner ties knot after 10 month delay

The owner of red floating curtains that went viral online during the Wuhan lockdown tied the knot on December 6, a wedding delayed by 10 months due to COVID-19.

On the day of his wedding, the owner of the curtains surnamed Wang said the “curtain incident” was "an episode in his life." He wished everyone in Wuhan well after all the hardship the previously virus-ridden city went through.

Netizens joked the Web drama “Curtains” finally had a happy ending.

Back in February, the curtains became a trending topic across China’s social media platforms after a netizen noticed them fluttering from a window left open in a residential building. The recordings continued every day and were regularly posted online.



Millions of netizens followed the posts and voiced concerned about the condition of the curtains’ owner. To their relief, Wang eventually returned home safely and retook the curtains after the city ended its 76-day lockdown.

The Hubei Provincial Museum collected the curtains to be part of a COVID-19 memorial exhibit.