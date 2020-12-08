News / Nation

'Curtain incident' owner ties knot after 10 month delay

Han Jing
Han Jing
  16:18 UTC+8, 2020-12-08       0
The owner of red floating curtains that went viral online during the Wuhan lockdown tied the knot on December 6, a wedding delayed by 10 months due to COVID-19.
Han Jing
Han Jing
  16:18 UTC+8, 2020-12-08       0
SSI ļʱ
Curtain incident owner ties knot after 10 month delay

Red curtains fluttering in the wind during the Wuhan COVID-19 lockdown.

The owner of red floating curtains that went viral online during the Wuhan lockdown tied the knot on December 6, a wedding delayed by 10 months due to COVID-19, Chutian Metropolis Daily reported.

On the day of his wedding, the owner of the curtains surnamed Wang said the “curtain incident” was "an episode in his life." He wished everyone in Wuhan well after all the hardship the previously virus-ridden city went through.

Netizens joked the Web drama “Curtains” finally had a happy ending.

Back in February, the curtains became a trending topic across China’s social media platforms after a netizen noticed them fluttering from a window left open in a residential building. The recordings continued every day and were regularly posted online.

Curtain incident owner ties knot after 10 month delay

"Curtain incident" videos were posted online and shared on social media.

Millions of netizens followed the posts and voiced concerned about the condition of the curtains’ owner. To their relief, Wang eventually returned home safely and retook the curtains after the city ended its 76-day lockdown.

The Hubei Provincial Museum collected the curtains to be part of a COVID-19 memorial exhibit.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
SSI ļʱ
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     