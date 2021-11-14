﻿
News / Nation

CIIE fair helps Italy's Pirelli build on commercial ties with China

Xinhua
  20:56 UTC+8, 2021-11-14       0
Italian tire manufacturer Pirelli has been operating in China since 2005,but a top official from the company says it still looks for ways to expand its market share in the country.
Xinhua
  20:56 UTC+8, 2021-11-14       0

Italian tire manufacturer Pirelli has been operating in China since 2005, but a top official from the company says it continues to look for ways to expand and grow its market share in the country.

Part of that strategy involves the China International Import Expo (CIIE), the international trade fair that wrapped up its latest edition on Wednesday in Shanghai.

This year was the second time Pirelli had participated in CIIE, with the first in 2018. According to Giuliano Menassi, Pirelli's China-based country manager and senior vice-president for the Asia-Pacific region, the event was fruitful.

"We had a beautiful booth that focused on sustainability and new technologies like those used for self-driving cars and electric vehicles," Menassi told Xinhua. "We signed a series of new contracts and made new contacts that will help us become better known. For us, it was an important success."

Menassi said the company had also distributed its famed Pirelli calendars at CIIE. The calendars, which regularly feature the work of famous photographers, have been a mainstay of the company since the 1960s.

Next year will mark the 150th anniversary of the creation of the Milan-based Pirelli company. In recent years, China has played an oversized role in its development.

Pirelli first set up operations in China in 2005 with a tire production facility in Shandong province, and in 2015 the China National Chemical Corporation, best known as ChemChina, became Pirelli's largest shareholder.

Menassi said China is "one of Pirelli's main markets," and the company's most important market for tires for electric vehicles.

The company also makes tires for Formula 1 and Rally race cars, motorbikes, sports cars, and racing bicycles, as well as specialized vehicle tires for cold weather, snow, off-road, and sports utility vehicles. The company uses technologies developed for extreme vehicles, and applies them across the company's product line.

Menassi, 58, who has been based in China for the last four years, has worked for Pirelli since 1986. Although he has worked for the company in Belgium, France, Mexico, Argentina, Romania, and Venezuela, it is the Chinese market that helps prepare the company for the more than 160 other countries where it has commercial operations, Menassi said.

"China is a cutting-edge market and so many of the technological challenges we first face in China help us when we must confront similar challenges in other markets," he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     