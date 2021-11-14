﻿
News / Nation

China's epidemic-containing strategy effective: expert

Xinhua
  16:54 UTC+8, 2021-11-14       0
Renowned epidemiologist and academic Liang Wannian said China's epidemic containment strategy has proved to be effective.
Xinhua
  16:54 UTC+8, 2021-11-14       0

Renowned epidemiologist and academic Liang Wannian said China's epidemic containment strategy has proved to be effective.

China has successfully contained dozens of sporadic COVID-19 resurgences over the past year or so, ensuring a balance between epidemic prevention and economic development, Liang, professor at Tsinghua University, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

He reminded the public to exercise caution against the virus and called for unremitting efforts to prevent both domestic resurgence and imported infections.

Minimizing adverse impact

"The COVID-19 pandemic situation across the world remains grave with increasing virus mutations, and there hasn't been any significant drop in the mortality rate associated with the disease," Liang said.

Inadequate preventive measures will lead to a resurgence of the COVID-19 outbreak, and the number of severely ill patients and deaths will continue to increase, which was seen in several countries, said Liang, noting that China should stick to its current strategy of clearing COVID-19 infections in a timely manner.

He, however, pointed out that such a mechanism does not equal a zero-tolerance policy against any infections. "The regular prevention measures aim to ensure early detection, swift response, targeted containment, and effective treatment of COVID-19 patients to prevent community infections."

"This approach can help curb infections and avoid strain on medical resources so as to better serve people's medical needs while minimizing the impact on social and economic development," Liang said.

Restoring normalcy

Liang called for adhering to COVID-19 prevention measures in a scientific way.

Prevention policies should be consistently improved aligning with changes in the epidemic situation, he said, adding that risk grades for COVID-19 infection in different regions should be assigned precisely and properly.

Liang also urged efforts in accelerating vaccine and drug development, as well as strengthening the training on epidemiological investigation, treatment, and management.

While the COVID-19 patients and their close contacts might face inconvenience in the short term, swift containment of outbreaks will only help restore normalcy in the economy and society, he said.

Shedding light on the future of China's anti-epidemic strategy, Liang said things will depend on multiple factors such as how the COVID-19 situation pans out globally, virus mutation, the seriousness of the disease and China's vaccination rate.

China's epidemic prevention policies are constantly evolving, Liang said, noting that the country will be "closely watching the global pandemic situation, accelerate vaccination and adjust policies in due time."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     