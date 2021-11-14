China seeks public opinion on internet data protection draft regulations

The Cyberspace Administration of China on Sunday issued a set of draft management regulations on protecting Internet data security to solicit opinion from the public.

According to the regulations, the country shall establish a category- and class-based data protection system.

The data will be classified as common, important, and core on account of its importance to national security, public interests, as well as the legitimate rights and interests of relevant individuals or organizations, said the draft regulations.

Different protection measures based on the classifications will be imposed.

Data processing entities should set up emergency response mechanisms to limit the damage caused by potential data security incidents, the draft document said.