﻿
News / Nation

Firefighter awarded posthumously high honor for valor

﻿ Chen Xiaoli
Wang Zhihan Chen Xiaoli
  17:00 UTC+8, 2021-11-15       0
A firefighter in Anhui Province was given the honorary title of "Huainan Good Samaritan" for trying to rescue a woman who committed suicide by jumping from a building.
﻿ Chen Xiaoli
Wang Zhihan Chen Xiaoli
  17:00 UTC+8, 2021-11-15       0
Edited by Sun Chao.

A firefighter in Anhui Province was posthumously given the honorary title of "Huainan Good Samaritan" for trying to rescue a woman who committed suicide by jumping from a building, the government of Anhui's Huainan City announced on November 14.

The 24-year-old firefighter, Chen Jianjun, was also granted the Anhui May 4 Medal, the highest honor for outstanding young people in the province, on November 13.

Firefighter awarded posthumously high honor for valor

Chen Jianjun

Chen fell as the woman suddenly jumped from the fourth floor of the building in Mengcheng County, Anhui Province, on November 12.

Even while falling, Chen did not lose his hold on the woman, but both died despite emergency rescue efforts.

Chen was from Huainan, Anhui. He has participated in over 1,300 firefighting operations and rescued nearly 100 trapped people since becoming a firefighter in 2014.

During his lifetime, he won the title of "Outstanding Individual" once and "Outstanding Soldier" twice.

Chen's funeral was held in Mengcheng on November 15. Many local residents gathered at the gate of the funeral home or waited on the roadside to pay tribute to the young hero.

Firefighting is one of the most demanding and high-risk occupations. According to People's Daily, over 10 firefighters in China have died during rescue missions in 2021.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     