News / Nation

Heilongjiang reports 2 cases of COVID-19

Xinhua
  01:56 UTC+8, 2020-12-11       0
To prevent a relapse of the COVID-19 epidemic, several cities in Heilongjiang will start school winter vacations earlier than scheduled.
Xinhua
  01:56 UTC+8, 2020-12-11       0

Northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province on Thursday reported two new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, local authorities said.

One of the patient is a 40-year-old man surnamed Kong, who works on disinfection facilities at the customs of Dongning City, said the city’s COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control headquarters. He tested positive on Wednesday and was later diagnosed as a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Dongning has activated an emergency plan, sending teams to conduct epidemiological investigations, carry out nucleic acid testing and disinfect the places visited by the patient.

His close contacts have undergone nucleic acid testing and are under medical observation.

Last night, the border city of Suifenhe, which had experienced infection flare-up in March and April, reported a new COVID-19 case. The 39-year-old male patient had been unloading imports in a trade zone from November 30 to December 4.

To prevent a relapse of the COVID-19 epidemic, several cities in Heilongjiang will start school winter vacations earlier than scheduled.

The cities of Harbin, Suihua and Yichun have changed the starting date of winter vacations to as early as December 31, the provincial education department of Heilongjiang said on Thursday, extending the break by about half month.

In Harbin, the provincial capital, primary and junior high school students, except those in the graduating year, will commence their winter vacation on January 1. In Yichun, the starting date has been set at December 31 for all primary and junior high school students.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Gao Wei
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     