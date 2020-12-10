News / Nation

Local cultural service provider lends hand to Shenzhen's urban renewal

Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:00 UTC+8, 2020-12-10       0
Shanghai-based cultural service provider will provide infrastructure support to the developer of a comprehensive tourism, fashion and cultural industry complex in Shenzhen.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:00 UTC+8, 2020-12-10       0
Local cultural service provider lends hand to Shenzhens urban renewal
Ti Gong

A huge Chinese character wall comprising 660 rare characters at Baoku Art Center.

Shanghai-based cultural service provider Baoku Culture has inked an agreement with the developer of a comprehensive tourism, fashion and cultural industry complex in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, to provide infrastructure support. 

Baoku Culture, the designer and operator of a museum and an art center inside the Shanghai Tower, the Baoku Art Center and Shanghai Guanfu Museum, will provide technology, management and operational support as well as cultural innovation and deposit-box services for the GDH City project under terms of the agreement.

As a major project in Shenzhen, the GDH City project developed by Guangdong Land Holdings is an important part of the city's urban renewal.

Local cultural service provider lends hand to Shenzhens urban renewal
Ti Gong

The Cloisonne enamel floor at Baoku Art Center

Baoku will also offer cultural exhibition and activity-design services. 

A deposit-box service base will be completed by 2024, covering more than 3,000 square meters with the capacity to house 10,000 deposit boxes for art works and jewelry.

The Baoku Art Center on the 37th and 38th floor of Shanghai Tower features the world's biggest cloisonne enamel floor, a huge Chinese character wall comprising 660 rare characters, blue and white Chinese porcelain floor ground and an indoor garden. Nearly 50 themed exhibitions have been held at the center to promote traditional Chinese art and culture. 

The Guanfu Museum displays ancient art works such as porcelain, goldware and Buddha statues. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     