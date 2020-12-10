Local cultural service provider lends hand to Shenzhen's urban renewal

Shanghai-based cultural service provider will provide infrastructure support to the developer of a comprehensive tourism, fashion and cultural industry complex in Shenzhen.

Ti Gong

Shanghai-based cultural service provider Baoku Culture has inked an agreement with the developer of a comprehensive tourism, fashion and cultural industry complex in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, to provide infrastructure support.

Baoku Culture, the designer and operator of a museum and an art center inside the Shanghai Tower, the Baoku Art Center and Shanghai Guanfu Museum, will provide technology, management and operational support as well as cultural innovation and deposit-box services for the GDH City project under terms of the agreement.



As a major project in Shenzhen, the GDH City project developed by Guangdong Land Holdings is an important part of the city's urban renewal.

Ti Gong

Baoku will also offer cultural exhibition and activity-design services.

A deposit-box service base will be completed by 2024, covering more than 3,000 square meters with the capacity to house 10,000 deposit boxes for art works and jewelry.

The Baoku Art Center on the 37th and 38th floor of Shanghai Tower features the world's biggest cloisonne enamel floor, a huge Chinese character wall comprising 660 rare characters, blue and white Chinese porcelain floor ground and an indoor garden. Nearly 50 themed exhibitions have been held at the center to promote traditional Chinese art and culture.

The Guanfu Museum displays ancient art works such as porcelain, goldware and Buddha statues.