News / Nation

Headless Buddha statue discovered in Chongqing residential complex

Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  11:13 UTC+8, 2020-12-10       0
The headless statue is in sitting position with two hands on abdomen and a badly damaged left foot.
Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  11:13 UTC+8, 2020-12-10       0
SSI ļʱ

A 9-meter-high Buddha statue without a head was recently discovered in a residential complex in Chongqing of southwest China.

Surrounded by tall buildings, the statue was covered by vegetation, with a residential structure built on top of it. Most residents were unaware of it until the vegetation was removed due to a reconstruction of the building's external wall.

Headless Buddha statue discovered in Chongqing residential complex

A huge headless Buddha statue is discovered in a residential complex in Chongqing, southwest China. (Photo by Weibo user "全现在")

The headless statue is in sitting position with two hands on abdomen and a badly damaged left foot.

"The statue was here when I was young," said a 60-year-old resident. "There was a head on it but was later damaged."

Headless Buddha statue discovered in Chongqing residential complex

The statue was previously covered by vegetation. (Photo from Weibo)

Another resident surnamed Yang who has lived in the complex for many years said there was also a temple near the statue many years ago, but it was demolished when residential buildings were built there in the 1980s.

"I heard the Buddha statue was built nearly a thousand year ago," said Yang.

The local authority of cultural relics has launched an investigation into the statue. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     