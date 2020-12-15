News / Nation

Pandas may look the same, but they're not

Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  21:13 UTC+8, 2020-12-15       0
DNA research shows that China has two different types of pandas that haven't interacted for around 300,000 years but many people are struggling to spot the difference.
Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  21:13 UTC+8, 2020-12-15       0
Pandas may look the same, but theyre not

Can you tell the difference?

Black-and-white pandas might look like each other, but there are two kinds of pandas living in China though even panda lovers can't tell the difference.

According to China Central Television, pandas in southwest China’s Sichuan Province look more like bears while those in Qinling in northwest China's Shaanxi Province are closer to cats in appearance.


Pandas may look the same, but theyre not
CCTV

A panda from Sichuan Province.

Pandas may look the same, but theyre not
CCTV

A panda from Qinling in Shaanxi Province.

Sichuan pandas have bigger and longer heads while Qinling pandas have round heads with short mouths.

The pandas not only come from different places but also belong to two subspecies. DNA research shows they haven't interacted with each other for around 300,000 years.

"Can they understand each other if they chat together?" was one question asked online.

"I'm afraid not as they speak different dialects now," someone answered.

"I don't think so. China is promoting standard Mandarin nationwide," another one joked.

"Wow, the Qinling panda looks tender while the Sichuan one seems more lively," another remarked.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     