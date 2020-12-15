Pandas may look the same, but they're not

DNA research shows that China has two different types of pandas that haven't interacted for around 300,000 years but many people are struggling to spot the difference.

Black-and-white pandas might look like each other, but there are two kinds of pandas living in China though even panda lovers can't tell the difference.

According to China Central Television, pandas in southwest China’s Sichuan Province look more like bears while those in Qinling in northwest China's Shaanxi Province are closer to cats in appearance.





CCTV

CCTV

Sichuan pandas have bigger and longer heads while Qinling pandas have round heads with short mouths.

The pandas not only come from different places but also belong to two subspecies. DNA research shows they haven't interacted with each other for around 300,000 years.

"Can they understand each other if they chat together?" was one question asked online.

"I'm afraid not as they speak different dialects now," someone answered.

"I don't think so. China is promoting standard Mandarin nationwide," another one joked.

"Wow, the Qinling panda looks tender while the Sichuan one seems more lively," another remarked.



