Beijing hotel classified as medium-risk for COVID-19

Xinhua
  18:54 UTC+8, 2020-12-19
A hotel building was classified as a medium-risk area for COVID-19 starting on Saturday after the hotel received an imported confirmed case, local health authorities said.

The Dashanzi Store of the Hanting Hotel in the Chaoyang District in Beijing received a guest on December 12 who was diagnosed as a confirmed COVID-19 patient on Monday, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the municipal disease control and prevention center, told a press briefing on Saturday.

Beijing will take a slew of measures to strengthen epidemic prevention and control, including conducting screening and nucleic acid tests on residents, communities, and the environment in the medium-risk area and the surrounding areas, Pang said.

On Friday, Beijing reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases. Both of them had been close contacts of the imported confirmed case.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
