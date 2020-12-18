Opening for third Steinway & Sons Hall location in China

Steinway & Sons Hall debuted yesterday in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, on the heels of openings in Beijing and Shanghai.

Covering an area of 350 square meters, the hall provides a platform for music exchanges, small concerts and masterclasses, and houses classical pianos and a range of high-tech products.



At the grand opening, renowned pianist Lang Lang performed in tandem with the Steinway Spirio, a high-resolution player piano capable of live performance capture and playback.

Ti Gong