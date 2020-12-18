News / Nation

Opening for third Steinway & Sons Hall location in China

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:14 UTC+8, 2020-12-18       0
Steinway & Sons Hall debuted yesterday in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, on the heels of openings in Beijing and Shanghai.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:14 UTC+8, 2020-12-18       0

Steinway & Sons Hall debuted yesterday in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province, on the heels of openings in Beijing and Shanghai.

Covering an area of 350 square meters, the hall provides a platform for music exchanges, small concerts and masterclasses, and houses classical pianos and a range of high-tech products.

At the grand opening, renowned pianist Lang Lang performed in tandem with the Steinway Spirio, a high-resolution player piano capable of live performance capture and playback.

Opening for third Steinway & Sons Hall location in China
Ti Gong

Lang Lang performs at the opening of the Steinway & Sons Hall in Xi’an.

Opening for third Steinway & Sons Hall location in China
Ti Gong

Steinway & Sons Hall in Xi’an

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     