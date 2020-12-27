News / Nation

China issues yellow alert for cold wave on Sunday

Xinhua
  15:40 UTC+8, 2020-12-27       0
China's meteorological authority on Sunday issued a yellow alert for a cold wave as a strong cold front will affect the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Xinhua
  15:40 UTC+8, 2020-12-27       0

China's meteorological authority on Sunday issued a yellow alert for a cold wave as a strong cold front will affect the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in the country's northwest and sweep across most parts of central and east China.

From Sunday to Tuesday morning, the temperature is expected to drop by 6 degrees Celsius to 10 degrees Celsius in parts of Xinjiang, Gansu, Ningxia, Shaanxi and Inner Mongolia, as well as some areas in north and northeast China, according to the National Meteorological Center.

The central and western parts of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region will see temperatures decrease by up to 14 degrees Celsius, it added.

The center advised the public to take precautions against the cold weather and strong winds.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     