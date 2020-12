China's two most important political events of 2021 will start on March 4 and March 5.

The fourth annual session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is scheduled to open in Beijing on March 4.

The 13th National People's Congress (NPC) will open its fourth annual session in Beijing on March 5.

The decisions were adopted at a regular session of the NPC Standing Committee on Saturday.