The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress passed draft Amendment XI to the Criminal Law during its 24th session on Saturday.

The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress passed draft Amendment XI to the Criminal Law during its 24th session on Saturday.

According to the revision amendment, anyone between 12 and 14 years of age who commits intentional homicide or inflicts an injury that leads to death under flagrant circumstances shall bear criminal responsibility.