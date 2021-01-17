China's Shijiazhuang reports 27 COVID-19 cases in half day

Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, reported 27 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and three asymptomatic cases from 12 am to 12 pm on Sunday.

Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, reported 27 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and three asymptomatic cases from 12 am to 12 pm on Sunday.

As of noon on Sunday, the city had reported a total of 706 locally transmitted confirmed cases in the latest outbreak since January 2, Meng Xianghong, vice mayor of Shijiazhuang, told a press briefing.

There were also 202 asymptomatic cases currently under medical treatment at designated hospitals, Meng noted.