247 test positive in second round of Shijiazhuang's citywide screening for COVID-19

Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, found 247 residents positive for the novel coronavirus in its second round of citywide nucleic acid testing, authorities said Saturday.

The cases were screened out in eight county-level areas of the city, Xu Jianpei, vice governor of the province, told a press conference.

In the first round of citywide nucleic acid testing, 354 positive cases were found in 13 county-level areas of Shijiazhuang.

The smaller number of positive cases found in fewer county-level areas has proved that the current prevention and control measures have taken effect, said Xu.