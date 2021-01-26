News / Nation

China constructed over 600,000 5G base stations in 2020: MIIT

More than 600,000 5G base stations were built and put into operation in China in 2020, a spokesperson from the country's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Tian Yulong, also chief engineer of the MIIT, said China witnessed an overall steady and sound development in the information and communications sector in 2020.

The number of 5G terminal connections exceeded 200 million, covering all cities at and above the prefectural level.

