10 dead, one missing after east China gold mine blast

Rescuers have retrieved 10 bodies of miners trapped underground due to a blast in a gold mine in east China's Shandong Province.

Twenty-two miners were trapped underground due to the mine blast on January 10 in Qixia, under the city of Yantai. Eleven miners were rescued on Sunday after being trapped for two weeks, and one is still missing, according to a press briefing on Monday.

"We will not stop searching for the missing miner," said Chen Fei, mayor of Yantai, adding that the rescue work is extremely difficult as the underground water is very deep.

According to Chen, the 11 rescued miners are receiving proper medical treatment, and DNA tests are being conducted to confirm the identities of the deceased.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is still in progress.