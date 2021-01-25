News / Nation

10 dead, one missing after east China gold mine blast

Xinhua
  18:22 UTC+8, 2021-01-25       0
Rescuers have retrieved 10 bodies of miners trapped underground due to a blast in a gold mine in east China's Shandong Province.
Xinhua
  18:22 UTC+8, 2021-01-25       0

Rescuers have retrieved 10 bodies of miners trapped underground due to a blast in a gold mine in east China's Shandong Province.

Twenty-two miners were trapped underground due to the mine blast on January 10 in Qixia, under the city of Yantai. Eleven miners were rescued on Sunday after being trapped for two weeks, and one is still missing, according to a press briefing on Monday.

"We will not stop searching for the missing miner," said Chen Fei, mayor of Yantai, adding that the rescue work is extremely difficult as the underground water is very deep.

According to Chen, the 11 rescued miners are receiving proper medical treatment, and DNA tests are being conducted to confirm the identities of the deceased.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is still in progress.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     