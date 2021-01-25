News / Nation

East China's Jiangsu receives 473 mln visitors in 2020

East China's Jiangsu Province received 473 million visitors in 2020, bringing in tourism revenue of around 825 billion yuan (about 127.2 billion US dollars), said the provincial department of culture and tourism.

The tourist number bounced back to 53.7 percent of the level during the same period of 2019, while the tourism revenue recovered 57.6 percent.

Last year, while fighting against the COVID-19 epidemic, Jiangsu launched a series of measures to boost the recovery of the tourism industry. The province allocated special funds of 60 million yuan to support the development of 82 projects in the cultural tourism industry, and gave subsidy of 37.94 million yuan to nearly 300 travel agencies.

Jiangsu also sped up the integration of online and offline activities last year. The province announced a guideline to build "nighttime commercial blocks" to boost culture and tourism consumption with abundant products, good infrastructure and influential brands. It also held festivals for rural tourism and intangible cultural heritage and launched over 3,000 online performances and events.

