Elementary students dazzle the Internet with rope-jumping artistry

The sports infrastructure at Qilu Primary School in Suining, Jiangsu Province, is inadequate and it lacks physical education teachers, so teachers and students jump rope instead.

Xinhua

Xinhua

Students at Qilu Primary School in Suining, Jiangsu Province, dazzled the Internet by displaying 300 different kinds of rope-jumping skills.



Xinhua

Xinhua

Qilu is a village-level elementary school. Among its 210 students, 130 are left-behind children whose parents work in cities. The school encourages children to feel the power of rope jumping by developing fancy techniques.

A school official said the school's sports infrastructure is inadequate and it lacks physical education teachers, so teachers and students jump rope instead.



Qilu's special rope-jumping cultural project was approved at the provincial level in 2017. Education authorities in Suining County have widely promoted it in elementary schools across the county.