Elementary students dazzle the Internet with rope-jumping artistry

Zhang Shu
  14:02 UTC+8, 2021-02-02
The sports infrastructure at Qilu Primary School in Suining, Jiangsu Province, is inadequate and it lacks physical education teachers, so teachers and students jump rope instead.
Zhang Shu
  14:02 UTC+8, 2021-02-02       0
Students jump rope in circles.

Students at Qilu Primary School in Suining, Jiangsu Province, dazzled the Internet by displaying 300 different kinds of rope-jumping skills.

Students have 300 different kinds of rope-jumping skills in their arsenal.

Students jump rope in formation.

Qilu is a village-level elementary school. Among its 210 students, 130 are left-behind children whose parents work in cities. The school encourages children to feel the power of rope jumping by developing fancy techniques.

A school official said the school's sports infrastructure is inadequate and it lacks physical education teachers, so teachers and students jump rope instead.

Qilu's special rope-jumping cultural project was approved at the provincial level in 2017. Education authorities in Suining County have widely promoted it in elementary schools across the county.

Students jumping rope indoors.

