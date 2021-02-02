Elementary students dazzle the Internet with rope-jumping artistry
Students at Qilu Primary School in Suining, Jiangsu Province, dazzled the Internet by displaying 300 different kinds of rope-jumping skills.
Qilu is a village-level elementary school. Among its 210 students, 130 are left-behind children whose parents work in cities. The school encourages children to feel the power of rope jumping by developing fancy techniques.
A school official said the school's sports infrastructure is inadequate and it lacks physical education teachers, so teachers and students jump rope instead.
Qilu's special rope-jumping cultural project was approved at the provincial level in 2017. Education authorities in Suining County have widely promoted it in elementary schools across the county.