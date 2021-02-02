News / Nation

Xi attends Chinese New Year gathering, extends greetings to non-CPC personages

Xi conveyed his festive greetings on behalf of the CPC Central Committee to those non-CPC personages and the vast number of members of the united front.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attends a gathering and conveys festive greetings to leaders from non-Communist parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, as well as public figures without party affiliation, ahead of the upcoming Spring Festival at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, February 1, 2021. 

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday met leaders from non-Communist parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, as well as public figures without party affiliation, ahead of the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, conveyed his festive greetings on behalf of the CPC Central Committee to those non-CPC personages and the vast number of members of the united front.

The year 2020 has been an extraordinary year in the history of New China, Xi said, adding that the country faced situations and tasks that were grave and complicated, and challenges and risks that were unprecedented.

However, led by the CPC Central Committee, the Party and the Chinese people stayed united and overcame the difficulties together, Xi said, noting that China has achieved major strategic achievements in containing COVID-19, taken the lead in achieving positive economic growth, and accomplished the poverty eradication tasks on time.

The country also saw the successful conclusion of the 13th Five-Year Plan, drew up the blueprint for the 14th Five-Year Plan, and made historic achievements in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, Xi said.

"We owe the achievements to the Party's strong leadership, as well as the strong unity and hard work of the Chinese people of all ethnic groups, including members of other political parties, the ACFIC and public figures without party affiliation," Xi added.

He emphasized that the year 2021 marks the start of the 14th Five-Year Plan, with the country embarking on a new journey of fully building a modern socialist country. Also, grand celebrations will be held to mark the CPC's centenary.

Xi expressed the hope that non-CPC personages will contribute their suggestions on the new development stage, philosophy and paradigm.

He also called upon them to preserve the political character of pursuing the common goal with unity and working together with the CPC.

Xi announced that a campaign will be launched this year within the CPC on studying the Party's history.

He urged people from other political parties and public figures with no party affiliation to view the CPC's centenary as an opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to cooperation with the Party and enhance their self-improvement.

Monday's gathering was also attended by Wang Yang, who is the chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, and Vice Premier Han Zheng. They are both members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Source: Xinhua
