Chinese mainland reports 11 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases had been reported for three consecutive days since Monday, according to the commission. One such case was reported in Hebei Province on Sunday.

The commission said it received reports of 11 new imported COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Also on the same day, one new suspected COVID-19 case from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, the commission said in its daily report. No new deaths related to the disease were reported.

On Wednesday, 48 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 4,903 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,686 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 217 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,806 by Wednesday, including 520 patients still receiving treatment, 10 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 84,650 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease.

There were six suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland by the end of Wednesday, and 8,347 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Wednesday also saw 20 asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland.

A total of 357 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 288 arrived from outside the mainland.