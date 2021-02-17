News / Nation

Steel wool fireworks pulled from store shelves

  17:45 UTC+8, 2021-02-17       0
The Ministry of Emergency Management is cracking down on the illegal manufacturing and transport of cold light fireworks – especially those made of steel wool.
Provided by Ministry of Emergency Management.

Steel wool fireworks that have become a popular photography prop on social media with their eye-catching burning effects have been pulled off store shelves due to safety concerns, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The ministry is cracking down on the illegal manufacturing and transport of cold light fireworks — especially those made of steel wool, which are highly flammable with temperatures reaching as high as 2,000 degrees Celsius while burning.

The ministry said steel wool should be managed strictly as dangerous and combustible goods, and prohibited from being produced or sold as fireworks.

Videos of people igniting steel wool and spinning their whisks in the air have become hugely popular online.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
