Chinese mainland reports 10 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases had been reported for four consecutive days, according to the commission. One such case was reported in Hebei Province on Sunday.

The commission said it received reports of 10 new imported COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, it said.

On Thursday, 46 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Thursday, a total of 4,913 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,706 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 207 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,816 by Thursday, including 484 patients still receiving treatment, eight of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 84,696 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease.

There were four suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland by the end of Thursday, and 8,308 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Thursday also saw eight asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland.

A total of 338 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 282 arrived from outside the mainland.