China's preschool enrollment rate reaches 85.2 pct

The gross enrollment rate in China's preschool education reached 85.2 percent last year, showed statistics from the Ministry of Education.

The gross enrollment rate in China's preschool education reached 85.2 percent last year, showed statistics from the Ministry of Education.

China had a total of 291,700 kindergartens last year that enrolled more than 48 million children, with nearly 85 percent of the children admitted to public-interest kindergartens, the ministry said Monday.

Public-interest kindergartens refer to public kindergartens or private ones that provide quality preschool education at affordable prices.