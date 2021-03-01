China's preschool enrollment rate reaches 85.2 pct
The gross enrollment rate in China's preschool education reached 85.2 percent last year, showed statistics from the Ministry of Education.
China had a total of 291,700 kindergartens last year that enrolled more than 48 million children, with nearly 85 percent of the children admitted to public-interest kindergartens, the ministry said Monday.
Public-interest kindergartens refer to public kindergartens or private ones that provide quality preschool education at affordable prices.