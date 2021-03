A helicopter crash in east China's Jiangxi Province has killed all five people on board, local emergency management authorities said on Monday.

A helicopter crash in east China's Jiangxi Province has killed all five people on board, local emergency management authorities said on Monday.

The helicopter, belonging to the provincial meteorological service, crashed at 3:19pm on Monday during a precipitation-enhancement operation at Shanghu Village of Ji'an County.

Local authorities are conducting further investigations into the cause of the incident.