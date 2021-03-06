Xi stresses giving 'strategic priority' to safeguarding people's health

President Xi Jinping on Saturday stressed giving "strategic priority" to safeguarding people's health when he joined national political advisers in a joint group meeting.

President Xi Jinping on Saturday stressed giving "strategic priority" to safeguarding people's health when he joined national political advisers from education, medical and health sectors in a joint group meeting.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called for focusing on tackling major diseases and problems that affect people's health.

The country's public health protection network should be fortified and efforts should be made to promote the high-quality development of public hospitals, he said, demanding comprehensive health care for the people at all stages of life.

The meeting was held during the fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the top political advisery body.