China launches new satellites to survey electromagnetic environment

  13:23 UTC+8, 2021-03-13
The fourth group of China's Yaogan-31 remote sensing satellites were sent into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center at 10:19am (Beijing Time) on Saturday.
The fourth group of China's Yaogan-31 remote sensing satellites were sent into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 10:19am (Beijing Time) on Saturday.

The satellites were carried by a Long March-4C rocket and have entered their planned orbits.

The satellites will be used for electromagnetic environment surveys and other related technology tests.

It was the 363rd flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

