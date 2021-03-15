News / Nation

China to add over 30 civil transport airports by 2025

Xinhua
  17:33 UTC+8, 2021-03-15
China plans to build more than 30 new civil transport airports by 2025, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said Monday.
This came amid the country's efforts to promote high-quality development of civil aviation during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period, said CAAC official Zhang Qing at a press conference.

By 2025, the designed capacity of transport airports nationwide is expected to reach two billion passengers, as the country steps up the construction of major civil aviation infrastructure projects, said Zhang.

According to Zhang, the administration will contribute to China's "dual circulation" development pattern by better serving the people's needs for diversified air travel and modernized logistics.

The "dual circulation" development paradigm allows the domestic and overseas markets to reinforce each other, with the domestic market as the mainstay.

Source: Xinhua
