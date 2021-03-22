News / Nation

China hopes US could guarantee legitimate rights of Asians: FM spokesperson

  21:28 UTC+8, 2021-03-22
China hopes that the United States could honor its words and take concrete actions to truly protect the legitimate rights and interests of ethnic minorities including Asians.
China hopes that the United States could honor its words and take concrete actions to truly protect the legitimate rights and interests of ethnic minorities including Asians, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday.

Hua made the remarks when asked to comment on the three shooting incidents in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 16 that killed eight people, six of them Asians.

Hua confirmed that one of the victims was a Chinese citizen, urging the United States to severely punish the killer in accordance with the law as soon as possible, and take effective measures to protect the safety and legitimate rights of Chinese citizens in the United States.

She said the Chinese Embassy in the United States is keeping a close eye on the progress of the case and will provide active assistance to the families of the deceased.

US Vice President Kamala Harris condemned anti-Asian violence in the country on March 19, adding that racism, xenophobia and sexism are all "real in America" and have always been in existence.

Saying that systemic racism and white supremacy "are ugly poisons that have long plagued the United States," US president Joe Biden added in a statement on March 21 that "we must change the laws that enable discrimination in our country, and we must change our hearts."

"The US must not only have the courage to face the problem, but also the determination to solve the problem," Hua said.

She said it is hoped that the United States could do what it says, and truly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of ethnic minorities, including Asians, protecting them from discrimination, attacks, or even threats to their lives.

The United States should earnestly fulfill its obligations under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, and respond to the concerns of the international community with concrete actions, Hua added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
