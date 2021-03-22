News / Nation

Chinese movies gain growing popularity among Malawian communities

Xinhua
  19:21 UTC+8, 2021-03-22       0
Chinese movies have become one of the favorites among the youth in Malawi. With a wide range of Chinese movies available in the country.
Xinhua
  19:21 UTC+8, 2021-03-22       0

Chinese movies have become one of the favorites among the youth in Malawi. With a wide range of Chinese movies available in the country, many people can now enjoy Chinese entertainment in video show halls, homes, and through the Internet.

Luis Ndalama, 38, a businessman who has been running a videodisc business for over 15 years in Blantyre, the country's second-largest city, told Xinhua that Chinese movies are become more popular among the youth in the country over the past years and this has boosted his revenue in terms of sales.

Ndalama said his customers have been watching Chinese movies for a long time, however, because of language barriers, many of them used to have difficulties in following them through.

"But with time, we have seen that many Chinese movies are being packaged with supporting subtitles, this helps many of my customers to understand them even better because the Chinese language is new to most of us," Ndalama said.

"To simplify things, a lot of movies are being translated to our local language (Chichewa) in order to ensure that everyone is following them. Because of that, many people are willing to pay for these movies," he said.

Chinese movies are also helping Malawians to learn about Chinese culture. In an interview with Xinhua, many young people were able to explain and identify things they learned from movies about China.

Samuel Khama, 19, a resident of Blantyre, said he enjoys watching Chinese movies and they are among his favorite. Thanks to the Internet, Samuel is able to watch all the latest movies from China unlike other people in the villages who are still watching old movies due to lack of Internet.

"It's always fun watching Chinese movies, at first it was very hard to understand them because everything about them and us was different in terms of language, food, dressing, dances, and many other cultural values. But now, there are a lot of things that I know about China through their movies. For instance, I know about Kung Fu, Great Wall, food like BiangBiang noodles and many other interesting things about China," Khama said.

Among many Chinese movies available in Malawi, the most famous movies include Kung Fu Hustle, Wolf Warrior, IP man, Drunken Master, and many others. It is believed that the coexistence that has been between Malawi and China for years will keep on growing as the two countries continue to share their cultural and social values.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     