Chinese movies gain growing popularity among Malawian communities

Chinese movies have become one of the favorites among the youth in Malawi. With a wide range of Chinese movies available in the country, many people can now enjoy Chinese entertainment in video show halls, homes, and through the Internet.

Luis Ndalama, 38, a businessman who has been running a videodisc business for over 15 years in Blantyre, the country's second-largest city, told Xinhua that Chinese movies are become more popular among the youth in the country over the past years and this has boosted his revenue in terms of sales.

Ndalama said his customers have been watching Chinese movies for a long time, however, because of language barriers, many of them used to have difficulties in following them through.

"But with time, we have seen that many Chinese movies are being packaged with supporting subtitles, this helps many of my customers to understand them even better because the Chinese language is new to most of us," Ndalama said.

"To simplify things, a lot of movies are being translated to our local language (Chichewa) in order to ensure that everyone is following them. Because of that, many people are willing to pay for these movies," he said.

Chinese movies are also helping Malawians to learn about Chinese culture. In an interview with Xinhua, many young people were able to explain and identify things they learned from movies about China.

Samuel Khama, 19, a resident of Blantyre, said he enjoys watching Chinese movies and they are among his favorite. Thanks to the Internet, Samuel is able to watch all the latest movies from China unlike other people in the villages who are still watching old movies due to lack of Internet.

"It's always fun watching Chinese movies, at first it was very hard to understand them because everything about them and us was different in terms of language, food, dressing, dances, and many other cultural values. But now, there are a lot of things that I know about China through their movies. For instance, I know about Kung Fu, Great Wall, food like BiangBiang noodles and many other interesting things about China," Khama said.

Among many Chinese movies available in Malawi, the most famous movies include Kung Fu Hustle, Wolf Warrior, IP man, Drunken Master, and many others. It is believed that the coexistence that has been between Malawi and China for years will keep on growing as the two countries continue to share their cultural and social values.