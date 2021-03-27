Tibet ushers in moderate prosperity after 62 years

News / Nation

Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region will keep pace with other parts of the country in completing the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects and embarking on a new journey toward socialist modernization, said Qizhala, chairman of the regional government.

Qizhala made the remarks on Saturday evening in a televised speech marking the 62nd anniversary of Tibet's democratic reform.

On March 28, 1959, the Communist Party of China led people in Tibet to launch the democratic reform, which abolished its feudal serfdom under theocracy.

In the past, the democratic reform liberated 1 million serfs in Tibet, marking a historic leap in the social system. Now, with the poverty alleviation drive, the region's 3.5 million people are ushering in a moderately prosperous life. It is a historic leap in their way of life, the regional chairman said.

"Today, the foundation for our development is more solid than ever, development opportunities are better than ever, and the momentum of development is stronger than ever," he said.

Tibet now has railway, aviation, and highway transport. Water supply, power grids, and the Internet have entered villages and households, Qizhala said, adding that it is a far cry from the old days.

