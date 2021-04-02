Chinese mainland reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in southwest China's Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

The same day also saw five new imported cases on the mainland, the commission said in its daily report.

Two suspected COVID-19 cases and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, according to the report.

Eight COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery on Thursday, said the report.

A total of 5,305 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Thursday. Among them, 5,136 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 169 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,226 by Thursday, including 188 patients still receiving treatment, two of whom were in severe condition.

As of Thursday, 85,402 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were five suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Thursday.

Thursday also saw 20 asymptomatic cases newly reported, including four in Yunnan and 16 arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, no imported asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 295 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation on Thursday.

By the end of Thursday, 11,480 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 205 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 48 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 1,036 cases, including 10 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,108 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 48 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 983 had been discharged in Taiwan.