Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has mourned for compatriots killed in a train derailment in Taiwan on Friday.

Xi has been deeply concerned about the accident that caused heavy casualties.

He sent sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and expressed sympathies to the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.