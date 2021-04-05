News / Nation

Gene sequencing shows latest coronavirus cases in China's Ruili share same origin

  01:52 UTC+8, 2021-04-05
Ruili reported 10 new local cases and one asymptomatic case on Saturday.
  01:52 UTC+8, 2021-04-05

Genetic analysis of the latest cluster of COVID-19 cases in the city of Ruili, in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, suggest they stemmed from viruses imported from Myanmar and are not related to localized outbreaks in China.

Gong Yunzun, Party chief of Ruili, said on Saturday that the viruses from 14 COVID-19 cases reported in the city are very similar in their gene sequencing results, suggesting that they came from the same transmission source.

Gong said the viruses belong to the same group as those reported by Myanmar, adding that the virus gene sequencing results of 10 of the cases are exactly the same. No virus mutation has been found.

Ruili reported 10 new local cases and one asymptomatic case on Saturday. Dozens of new confirmed and asymptomatic COVID-19 cases have been reported in Ruili over last week during a citywide nucleic acid testing campaign.

In addition to administering coronavirus vaccines to local residents, the city bordering Myanmar started on Saturday to provide COVID-19 vaccinations free of charge to foreigners over the age of 18 who are living and working in Ruili.

By Saturday, the city had identified 3,650 close and secondary contacts of cases.

Source: Agencies   Editor: Gao Wei
