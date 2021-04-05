Chinese mainland reports 15 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 15 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said Monday.

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 15 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said Monday.

The same day also saw 17 new imported cases on the mainland, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, according to the report.

Nine COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery on Sunday, said the report.

A total of 5,352 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Among them, 5,163 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 189 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,305 by Sunday, including 238 patients still receiving treatment, two of whom were in severe condition.

As of Sunday, 85,431 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Sunday.

Sunday also saw 18 asymptomatic cases newly reported, including five in Yunnan and 13 arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, three asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 304 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation on Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, 11,508 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 205 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 48 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 1,047 cases, including 10 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,139 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 48 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 997 had been discharged in Taiwan.