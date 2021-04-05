Hong Kong reports 16 new  COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported on Monday 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 11,524.

Of the new infections, one was locally transmitted and untraceable, and the rest were imported, according to a CHP press briefing. There were also three preliminary imported cases.

As of Sunday, some 478,900 people in Hong Kong had taken the first vaccine shots for COVID-19 and about 77,200 had been given the second jabs under a government inoculation program.