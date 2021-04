Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai and two former Hong Kong lawmakers on Wednesday pled guilty to a charge of organizing and taking part in an unauthorized assembly.

Instigators of Hong Kong riots Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, Lee Cheuk-yan and Yeung Sum on Wednesday pleaded guilty to participating in an unauthorized assembly on August 31, 2019.

The three defendants were arrested on February 28, 2020.

Lai was also involved in multiple other cases including illegal assemblies and national security law violations.