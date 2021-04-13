Xinjiang court accepts lawsuit against Adrian Zenz

A court in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has accepted a lawsuit against so-called German scholar Adrian Zenz for fabricating "forced labor" rumors.

Shache Xiongying Textile Co Ltd, an enterprise in south Xinjiang's Kashgar Prefecture, said it has sued Adrian Zenz for making false claims that the company uses "forced labor," which seriously damaged the company's reputation and caused severe economic losses.

The Intermediate People's Court of Kashgar Prefecture accepted the case on April 2, according to court sources.

In the lawsuit, the company demanded Adrian Zenz to stop infringement, eliminate the impact induced by the rumors, tender an apology, and compensate the company for the losses.

Adrian Zenz has claimed that there is "forced labor" at a number of textile and clothing companies in Xinjiang.