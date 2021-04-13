Chinese mainland reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

The same day also saw 8 new imported cases on the mainland, the commission said in its daily report.

No suspected COVID-19 cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday.

Eleven COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery on Monday, said the report.

A total of 5,443 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Monday. Among them, 5,237 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 206 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,435 by Monday, including 293 patients still receiving treatment, four of whom were in severe condition.

As of Monday, 85,506 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There was no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland as of Monday.

Monday also saw 18 asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, four asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 299 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation as of Monday.

By the end of Monday, 11,594 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 207 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 1,058 cases, including 11 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,214 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 48 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 1,026 had been discharged in Taiwan.