Joshua Wong jailed for 4 months for joining unauthorized rally
18:58 UTC+8, 2021-04-13 0
Joshua Wong Chi-fung, an instigator of the HK riots, has been handed another prison sentence for 4 months for joining an unauthorized rally and flouting a mask ban over a year ago.
18:58 UTC+8, 2021-04-13 0
Joshua Wong Chi-fung, an instigator of the Hong Kong riots, has been handed another prison sentence for four months for joining an unauthorized rally and flouting a mask ban over a year ago.
Source: CGTN Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports