Chinese mainland reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Yunnan Province.

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

The same day also saw 10 new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, three each were in Shanghai and Shandong, two in Guangdong, and one each in Fujian and Shaanxi.

No new suspected COVID-19 cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported.

A total of 5,474 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Thursday. Among them, 5,255 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 219 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,468 by Thursday, including 299 patients still receiving treatment, five of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 85,533 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Thursday.

Thirty-one asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 319 asymptomatic cases, of whom 300 were imported, under medical observation on Thursday.

By the end of Thursday, 11,618 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 209 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 1,068 cases, including 11 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,246 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 48 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 1,031 had been discharged in Taiwan.